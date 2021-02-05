4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbane park rave organisers hoping to dispel rave stereotypes

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
rave
Article image for Brisbane park rave organisers hoping to dispel rave stereotypes

The organiser behind a rave being held in a public park on Saturday is hoping to dispel some of the stereotypes around raves.

The event is due to be held at a park at Woolloongabba, opposite The Gabba, tomorrow.

“We wanted to do it kind of above board, because that’s kind of the whole point of it, was that it was going to be public and fully legit,” organiser Eddie Davey said.

“It’s basically about bringing the community together, essentially …. dispelling a lot of the myths around the rave scene.”

Mr Davey said he’s been in contact with businesses and residents nearby to give them his details, to contact him with any problems.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873