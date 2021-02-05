Brisbane park rave organisers hoping to dispel rave stereotypes

The organiser behind a rave being held in a public park on Saturday is hoping to dispel some of the stereotypes around raves.

The event is due to be held at a park at Woolloongabba, opposite The Gabba, tomorrow.

“We wanted to do it kind of above board, because that’s kind of the whole point of it, was that it was going to be public and fully legit,” organiser Eddie Davey said.

“It’s basically about bringing the community together, essentially …. dispelling a lot of the myths around the rave scene.”

Mr Davey said he’s been in contact with businesses and residents nearby to give them his details, to contact him with any problems.

Image: iStock