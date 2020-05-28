Brisbane mayor backs push to bring back foreign students

The push to reopen Queensland’s universities to foreign students is gathering steam, with the Lord Mayor of Brisbane the latest to join the call.

With the Queensland border closed to both international and even interstate visitors, the state’s tourism and tertiary education sectors alike are struggling.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Mark Levy he wants to see the city’s 80,000 international students return ASAP.

“When you think of the things that they pay in university – their rent, their living expenses, their purchases in local shops – they’re spending over $100,000 per student.

“That’s a massive investment in our local economy that’s not there at the moment.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: