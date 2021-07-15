4BC
Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich residents asked to limit weekend water use

4 hours ago
Article image for Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich residents asked to limit weekend water use

Brisbanites are being urged to limit water use this weekend to aid critical works on the system.

Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich residents have also been warned of changes to the taste, colour and smell of their water.

Drinking water will be supplied from other areas of the network while the $1.5 million upgrade is underway.

It includes work on two pipes that supply water from Mount Crosby Treatment Plant.

It’s advised that changes to smell, taste and water pressure will be temporary, and the water will be safe to drink.

Urban Utilities spokesperson, Michelle Cull, said residents could support the project by limiting their non-essential water use this weekend.

“We’re asking everyone to save water where they can by keeping showers as short as possible and postponing any water intensive chores like washing the car, topping up the pool or watering the garden.”

