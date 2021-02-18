4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbane landmarks to be bathed in pink in memory of Hannah Clarke and her children

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
Adrian SchrinnerbrisbaneHannah Clarke
Article image for Brisbane landmarks to be bathed in pink in memory of Hannah Clarke and her children

Brisbane landmarks will be lit up in pink tomorrow to honour victims and survivors of domestic violence. 

It will be 12 months since the deaths of Hannah Clarke and her three children, at the hands of her estranged husband.

Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner said council assets will be lit up in pink in their memory.

“Tomorrow we acknowledge the 12 months since this tragedy occurred, but we also have used that opportunity to number one raise funds to support the charity, and all victims of domestic violence, but also make positive change comes out from it as well,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We are lighting up the city pink tomorrow, in honour of all of those victims of domestic violence.”

The Story Bridge, Victoria Bridge, city hall, Roma Street and Southbank parklands will all be pink.

He said it was a day Australians will never forget.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Facebook/ Small Steps 4 Hannah

 

Scott Emerson
LifestyleLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873