Brisbane landmarks to be bathed in pink in memory of Hannah Clarke and her children

Brisbane landmarks will be lit up in pink tomorrow to honour victims and survivors of domestic violence.

It will be 12 months since the deaths of Hannah Clarke and her three children, at the hands of her estranged husband.

Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner said council assets will be lit up in pink in their memory.

“Tomorrow we acknowledge the 12 months since this tragedy occurred, but we also have used that opportunity to number one raise funds to support the charity, and all victims of domestic violence, but also make positive change comes out from it as well,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We are lighting up the city pink tomorrow, in honour of all of those victims of domestic violence.”

The Story Bridge, Victoria Bridge, city hall, Roma Street and Southbank parklands will all be pink.

He said it was a day Australians will never forget.

Image: Facebook/ Small Steps 4 Hannah