Brisbane kebab shop rave costs business thousands
A kebab shop in Brisbane’s Brunswick Street Mall has been fined $6,772 for breaching social distancing restrictions at the weekend.
Queensland Police commenced inquiries into the incident at Shah Kebabs after staff allowed a large number of young people to gather in their store in what is being described as a “spontaneous rave”.
The breach was exposed after footage of the revellers was posted to social media.
Nine News reporter Sophie Upcroft told Scott Emerson the past weekend saw a spate of public health order breaches.
“Unfortunately police haven’t been able to track down the over 30 people … who are quite frankly probably more at fault than the shop owners.”
Image: TikTok