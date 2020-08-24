4BC
Brisbane kebab shop rave costs business thousands

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
coronavirus breachcovid-19Fortitude Valley

A kebab shop in Brisbane’s Brunswick Street Mall has been fined $6,772 for breaching social distancing restrictions at the weekend.

Queensland Police commenced inquiries into the incident at Shah Kebabs after staff allowed a large number of young people to gather in their store in what is being described as a “spontaneous rave”.

The breach was exposed after footage of the revellers was posted to social media.

Nine News reporter Sophie Upcroft told Scott Emerson the past weekend saw a spate of public health order breaches.

“Unfortunately police haven’t been able to track down the over 30 people … who are quite frankly probably more at fault than the shop owners.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: TikTok

Scott Emerson
LocalNewsQLD
131 873