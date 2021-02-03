4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbane Greens councillor Jonathan Sri defends offer to assist renters

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
brisbane city councilBrisbane City Councillor Jonathan Sri
Article image for Brisbane Greens councillor Jonathan Sri defends offer to assist renters

Brisbane City Councillor Jonathan Sri has defended his offer to connect tenants and landlords during the COVID-19 shutdown, despite being reprimanded by council.

The Greens councillor was accused offering to access council data on landlords in order to help them negotiate rental reductions during lockdown, a claim which he denies.

He said it was a finding of “inappropriate conduct” but he said he wasn’t invited to respond or give evidence.

“Basically last year, when the COVID shutdown began, there were a lot of people with lost income and who couldn’t pay bills, and the response from the State Government was to encourage landlords and tenants to negotiate rent reductions,” he told Scott Emerson.

“In some cases, real estate agents weren’t passing on correspondence from tenants … I offered that if tenants were having trouble getting in touch with their landlords, and real estate agents weren’t passing on correspondence, I’d try to bridge that gap and support the two parties to connect with each other.

“There’s no suggestion or evidence I was offering to give out property owners’ contact details without permission, but the Labor and LNP councillors formed the opinion I was doing something wrong, simply by facilitating that communication between tenants and landlords.”

He said he didn’t think his offer was unreasonable.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
LifestyleLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873