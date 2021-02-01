4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbane company signs massive $300 million deal with White House

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
coronavirus
Article image for Brisbane company signs massive $300 million deal with White House

The Biden administration in the United States has signed a $300 million deal with a Brisbane company. 

Ellume, has developed an at-home COVID test kit to diagnose the virus with minimal contact.

An app has been developed to be used alongside the kit, instructing users on how to correctly administer the test.

Ellume founder and CEO Sean Parsons told Neil Breen the test is 96 per cent accurate.

As part of the deal, the company is set to “build a facility in the US … to be able to produce 500,000 tests a day”.

While the company has signed a multi-million dollar deal with the US, it has no similar deal with the Australian government.

“What America needs is a bit different, we think, to what Australia needs,” he said.

“They’ve got a lot of cases, they need to identify as many people as they possibly can.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
BusinessNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873