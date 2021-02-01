Brisbane company signs massive $300 million deal with White House

The Biden administration in the United States has signed a $300 million deal with a Brisbane company.

Ellume, has developed an at-home COVID test kit to diagnose the virus with minimal contact.

An app has been developed to be used alongside the kit, instructing users on how to correctly administer the test.

Ellume founder and CEO Sean Parsons told Neil Breen the test is 96 per cent accurate.

As part of the deal, the company is set to “build a facility in the US … to be able to produce 500,000 tests a day”.

While the company has signed a multi-million dollar deal with the US, it has no similar deal with the Australian government.

“What America needs is a bit different, we think, to what Australia needs,” he said.

“They’ve got a lot of cases, they need to identify as many people as they possibly can.”

Image: Getty