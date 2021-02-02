4BC
Brisbane City Council set to join Queensland’s micromobility ‘revolution’

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Brisbane City Council set to join Queensland’s micromobility ‘revolution’

Brisbane City Council is looking to join the micromobility movement happening across Queensland with the introduction of e-bikes. 

CityCycle will be replaced with dockless e-bikes, which could appeal to an older audience.

Griffith University’s associate Professor Matt Burke said micromobility is “a revolution that’s now being seen in more and more of Queensland” with the boom of e-scooters.

He told Neil Breen the benefits of e-bikes are they enable “you do some of that distance travel you wouldn’t be doing in your car.”

“If you happen to be along one of the creeks, say on the southside, … it’s not too bad. There might be the odd rolling hill but there’s nothing too steep.

“An e-bike just gets rid of that.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

