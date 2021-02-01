Brisbane City Council introduces hybrid council meetings to allow virtual attendance

A Brisbane City councillor says a decision to allow councillors to attend meetings virtually in the future “paves the way” for other governments to do the same.

Morningside ward councillor Kara Cook had requested to attend virtually while she was pregnant, but was initially turned down, which she labelled “archaic”.

Last week, the council confirmed it would implement the new technology.

It’s welcome news for Cr Cook, who gave birth three weeks ago to baby Arlo.

“Last week we got confirmation from the CEO they would be implementing the virtual hybrid chamber facility in council, which is absolutely wonderful and really looking forward to be able to return to the chamber and participate virtually for the first time.

“I felt that I had a duty, if we could change this, not just for myself, but I mean there are other situations where people might not be able to attend in person … I think this is a great way forward not just people who are having young families.”

She said it was “a progressive use of technology” to be used across the board, not just for local government but state and federal governments

“It removes an obstacle and a hurdle.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: iStock