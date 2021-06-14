4BC
Brisbane City Council CEO paid eyewatering salary higher than PM and US President

9 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Brisbane City Council CEO paid eyewatering salary higher than PM and US President

The NSW Office of Local Government has uncovered exorbitant Queensland council salaries in a review into its own pay packages. 

The review revealed Brisbane City Council Chief Executive Colin Jensen is being paid more than $700,000

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison takes home $549,250 each year, and US President Joe Biden is paid $519,000.

“Is Colin doing that good a job?” Neil Breen asked.

“While you can’t get the rubbish taken away from the front of your house because of COVID and cost-cutting, old mate Colin Jensen cops 700 large.

“We’ve got a Council budget tomorrow. Adrian Schrinner, I think he wants to answer some questions about why he’s paying Colin Jensen 700 grand.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full 

Image: Getty

