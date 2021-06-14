Brisbane City Council CEO paid eyewatering salary higher than PM and US President

The NSW Office of Local Government has uncovered exorbitant Queensland council salaries in a review into its own pay packages.

The review revealed Brisbane City Council Chief Executive Colin Jensen is being paid more than $700,000

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison takes home $549,250 each year, and US President Joe Biden is paid $519,000.

“Is Colin doing that good a job?” Neil Breen asked.

“While you can’t get the rubbish taken away from the front of your house because of COVID and cost-cutting, old mate Colin Jensen cops 700 large.

“We’ve got a Council budget tomorrow. Adrian Schrinner, I think he wants to answer some questions about why he’s paying Colin Jensen 700 grand.”

Image: Getty