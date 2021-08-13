Brisbane CBD ‘bleak, desolate’ as business owners cry out for help

A CBD restaurant owner says it’s a critical time support the “desolate” CBD.

Andrew Park, who owns Jumbo Thai, said a big part of the problem was people continuing to work from home.

“Pretty bleak, despite the sunny nature of today’s weather and the beautiful day it is outside, there haven’t been too may folk in the CBD this week, it’s been pretty desolate it’s impacting on business people in the CBD in a very meaningful, material way,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said after each lockdown, it takes at least 3-4 weeks before numbers start to return to normal.

“This time around it’s even worse.”

He said they were down about 70-80 per cent.

“There were days this week it wasn’t even worth opening to be honest.

“I am speaking out a little bit on this, because it’s not just me whose affected, it’s not just other traders, it’s our city it’s a very critical time for the survival of our CBD and I think it’s important that all the key stakeholders focus on that.

“Because if meaningful action isn’t taken soon, in 3-4 months time when the vaccination rates are up and we are set free a bit and people want to come into the CBD … there may not be many businesses to visit.

“My concern is around, there needs to be more effort by governments to sustain the CBD, because it’s on the brink of collapse.”

