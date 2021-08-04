Brisbane book shop shuts up shop as CBD businesses struggle to stay afloat

An iconic independent CBD book shop, Folio Books, has announced its closing its doors after 42 years.

Professor Gary Mortimer, retail expert at QUT, said it was disappointing to see.

“It’s a great establishment, 42 years, they survived floods in Brisbane, locations I think your listeners would agree, if they have been into the city in the last 6-12 months, foot traffic is down, people are working from home, they are staying away from the CBD locations,” he told Scott Emerson

“I think this is he first of many small businesses in that CBD area will continue to struggle.”

He predicted more independent retailers in the CBD would close.

Press PLAY below to hear more of the retail segment

In a statement on the website, the owners said the book shop first opened in Elizabeth Street in 1979.