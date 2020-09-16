Brisbane ‘banner wars’ to escalate as mystery buyer’s plans revealed

A Labor supporter has become the latest Brisbanite to take the election campaign to the skies.

A banner reading ‘We are safe ’cause she is strong’ was spotted flying above the city today, hot on the heels of a ‘Vote her out’ banner flown over the Gold Coast on Friday, and a ‘She is heartless’ banner seen in Brisbane on Sunday.

Flying Signs owner Paul Strike was tight-lipped about his customer’s identity, but confirmed to Scott Emerson she is not a member of the Queensland government.

More pro-Palaszczuk banners are on the way, he said.

“Over the next few days we’ve got quite a busy calendar.

“Needless to say, keep an eye on the skies Brisbane – things are hotting up.”

