Two Raceview buildings set alight, hours apart

Fires have been reported at two buildings in Raceview this morning, hours apart.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a home on Mahogany Street at 5am this morning, where an injured man was located.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and a crime scene has been declared.

A listener of The Ray Hadley Morning Show reported a fire currently burning on the second floor of a property on Rumsey Drive at around 11am.

Emergency services are attending the scene, but Queensland Ambulance says nobody was injured.

#Raceview – No persons have been injured and QAS remain on standby for QFES at a house fire on Rumsey Drive at 11.00am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 23, 2021

More information is expected on the second fire as emergency services attend the scene.

