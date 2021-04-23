Two Raceview buildings set alight, hours apart
Fires have been reported at two buildings in Raceview this morning, hours apart.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a home on Mahogany Street at 5am this morning, where an injured man was located.
He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious condition.
Police are treating the fire as suspicious and a crime scene has been declared.
A listener of The Ray Hadley Morning Show reported a fire currently burning on the second floor of a property on Rumsey Drive at around 11am.
Emergency services are attending the scene, but Queensland Ambulance says nobody was injured.
#Raceview – No persons have been injured and QAS remain on standby for QFES at a house fire on Rumsey Drive at 11.00am.
— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 23, 2021
More information is expected on the second fire as emergency services attend the scene.
Image: Getty