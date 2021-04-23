4BC
Two Raceview buildings set alight, hours apart

4 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Two Raceview buildings set alight, hours apart

Fires have been reported at two buildings in Raceview this morning, hours apart. 

Emergency services were called to the scene of a home on Mahogany Street at 5am this morning, where an injured man was located.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and a crime scene has been declared.

A listener of The Ray Hadley Morning Show reported a fire currently burning on the second floor of a property on Rumsey Drive at around 11am.

Emergency services are attending the scene, but Queensland Ambulance says nobody was injured.

 

More information is expected on the second fire as emergency services attend the scene.

 

Image: Getty 

