Fulton family accept state funeral for NRL Immortal after NSW government pivot

Rugby league legend Bob Fulton will be offered a state funeral, despite the proposal initially being rejected by the NSW government.

The government had initially planned a send-off similar to Tommy Raudonikis’ at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ray commended NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for the change of plans.

“She made a decision, it was a bad decision, she’s corrected it,” said Ray Hadley.

“When people make bad decisions and correct it, they get praise from me, they don’t get condemned, so well done.”

Press PLAY below to hear the news in full

Fulton’s son Brett confirmed to Ray that after discussing the offer as a family, Bob’s widow Anne will accept.

“We’d like to thank Ms Berejiklian for the offer.”

Press PLAY below to hear his reaction

The Premier told Ray she’s “very pleased” with the rare decision.

“Overruling advice is often difficult, but well worth it on this occasion.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images