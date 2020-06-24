Breaking racing news: Thirteen trainers charged in QLD investigation

Thirteen trainers, one stable hand and one jockey from across Queensland have been charged by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC).

In a statement today, the QRIC said 15 people had been charged with allegedly procuring substances or preparations in breach of the applicable legislation.

Ray Hadley read out the statement on air this morning.

The alleged breaches are as a result of a state-wide investigation.

The Courier Mail’s racing editor Nathan Exelby explained more to Ray this morning.

Those charged are trainers John Zielke, Jared Wehlow, Ricky Vale, Benjamin Williams, Christopher Tapiolas, Ian Shaw, Toni Schofield, Steven Royes, Kevin Miller, Darryl Hansen, Darryl Gardiner, Kristy Best, and Trinity Bannon, stablehand Andrew Minton and jockey Mark Barnham.

