4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Breaking racing news: Thirteen trainers..

Breaking racing news: Thirteen trainers charged in QLD investigation

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
HORSE-RACINGQueensland

Thirteen trainers, one stable hand and one jockey from across Queensland have been charged by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC).

In a statement today, the QRIC said 15 people had been charged with allegedly procuring substances or preparations in breach of the applicable legislation.

Ray Hadley read out the statement on air this morning.

The alleged breaches are as a result of a state-wide investigation.

The Courier Mail’s racing editor Nathan Exelby explained more to Ray this morning.

Press PLAY to hear more

Those charged are trainers John Zielke, Jared Wehlow, Ricky Vale, Benjamin Williams, Christopher Tapiolas, Ian Shaw, Toni Schofield, Steven Royes,  Kevin Miller, Darryl Hansen, Darryl Gardiner, Kristy Best, and Trinity Bannon, stablehand Andrew Minton and jockey Mark Barnham.

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873