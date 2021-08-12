4BC
Queensland tightens definition of essential workers for border towns

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Queensland tightens definition of essential workers for border towns

Queensland has shortened its list of ‘essential workers’ in border towns who allowed to enter from New South Wales.

Residents of the Walgett, Bourke and Brewarrina Shires or Northern Rivers local government areas will be impacted by the update.

The change comes amid the ongoing spread of coronavirus from Sydney.

Following this decision, teachers, childcare staffers and some construction workers living in the impacted areas cannot enter Queensland for work.

Tweed Shire Mayor Chris Cherry told Scott Emerson she’s finding the changes “very hard to understand”.

Press PLAY below to hear how the Tweed is reacting 

