BREAKING | New COVID-19 case identified in Sunshine Coast

2 hours ago
4BC News
covid-19
Article image for BREAKING | New COVID-19 case identified in Sunshine Coast

A man in his 50s has tested positive to COVID-19 on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon, prompting a public health alert for the region.

The man has been symptomatic from 30 June and got tested on 1 July.

The case was not included in this morning’s numbers.

Authorities are urging anyone in the Caloundra, Mooloolaba, Sippy Downs or Maroochydore to get tested.

“Sunshine Coast people have been brilliant when we have called on them to get tested,” Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said in a statement.

Contact tracing is underway.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the number will be added to the number of cases in tomorrow’s update.

“The man was only in the community while potentially infectious for two days before the lockdown began, at his workplace, and briefly during lockdown,” she said.

“Because of this, I am confident we can continue with the eased lockdown for the Sunshine Coast this afternoon, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation.”

 

 

