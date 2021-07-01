4BC
BREAKING | Brisbane lockdown extended for 24 hours

3 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Article image for BREAKING | Brisbane lockdown extended for 24 hours

Brisbane and Moreton Bay will remain in lockdown for a further 24 hours after new community cases were recorded in Brisbane.

Press PLAY to hear Spencer introduce the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s press conference 

The lockdown for Brisbane and Moreton Bay will be re-assessed tomorrow morning.

Brisbane recorded three new cases of locally-acquired COVID-19 overnight.

One is the partner of the airport worker recorded yesterday, but Premier Palaszczuk said she is “quite comfortable about that”.

Of concern were the remaining two cases: a mother and daughter from Carindale, who have been in the Brisbane community “quite extensively”.

The pair were active in the Brisbane CBD and West End over a number of days, having visited a stores and the Greek Orthodox Community Centre.

“I also need to know whether they are linked to any of our current delta outbreaks, or whether to the alpha outbreak,” said Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

“I hope to be able to get genome sequencing by the end of today, which will help with risk assessment.”

Dr Young said Moreton Bay will be included in the lockdown due to the Brisbane Airport cases.

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Young explain the case details

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook 

