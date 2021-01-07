4BC
Greater Brisbane will go into lockdown

15 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Greater Brisbane will go into lockdown

Greater Brisbane will be entering a 3-day lockdown for the council areas of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton and Redlands. 

From 6pm tonight, Friday January 8, to 6pm Monday January 11, all residents living in the greater Brisbane area will be required to stay at home.

This lockdown comes after a quarantine hotel cleaner tested positive for the infectious UK strain, which is 70 per cent more infectious than the initial strain.

Overnight, Brisbane has recorded nine positive cases of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine after 13,000 tests.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said residents will be allowed to leave home for four reasons:

  • Essential work
  • Providing healthcare or support for a vulnerable person
  • Exercise within local area
  • Essential shopping within the local area

Brisbane residents who leave home must wear a face mask. Children under 12 years of age will be exempt.

Visitors to a home will be limited to two people.

Cafes, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to remain open to provide take-away services only.

Businesses such as cinemas, entertainment and recreation venues, gyms, etc will be required to close.

People can choose to enter Brisbane during this period but are bound by the same restrictions for this period.

Minister for Health Yvette D’Ath said anyone who travelled to the greater Brisbane area since January 2 must also isolate for three days.

Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to come forward to be tested. A full list of testing locations can be found here.

Police will be conducting additional patrols to ensure Brisbane residents comply with the directives.

Ms Palaszczuk warned if Brisbane did not go into lockdown, it could result in a 30 day lockdown.

4BC News
HealthNewsQLD
