BREAKING | Brisbane lockdown to end as five local COVID-19 cases recorded

The lockdown imposed on Brisbane and Moreton Bay will end tonight despite the state recording five new cases of locally-acquired coronavirus.

From 6pm tonight, Brisbane and Moreton Bay will no longer be locked down, but restrictions will remain in place.

The mask mandate will remain until July 16 and Queenslanders must check in to any businesses with the Check In Qld app.

Unvaccinated people aged over 70 are encouraged to remain at home as much as possible for the next 13 days.

“Close family is fine, but please limit and think about whether you need to go to outside,” said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said masks, QR codes and testing are the three factors to keeping the state from another lockdown.

“If we can keep those up for 13 days, we can avoid another lockdown,” he said.

“Hopefully this will be our last one.”

Ms Palaszczuk said she is confident “our contact tracers can get on top” of the state’s current outbreaks.

But Dr Miles added “it’s important everyone in the south-east goes about as if they could come in contact with the virus.”

Queensland recorded eight cases of COVID-19 overnight, with three being overseas-acquired.

LOCALLY ACQUIRED CASES

Portuguese restaurant cluster

Queensland recorded two new locally-acquired cases believed to be linked to Brisbane’s Portuguese restaurant cluster.

The first was a known contact and was detected in hotel quarantine.

The second was a man in his 50s, who was announced late yesterday.

While this man is yet to be a confirmed link, Ms Palaszczuk said “we are confident now he is likely to be linked to the Portuguese restaurant”.

Greek Orthodox Community of St George

A 29-year-old Brisbane man related to the mother and daughter recorded yesterday has tested positive.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said this is ‘probably’ how he acquired the virus.

He has been spending time in the Sunshine Coast, staying at an Eumundi residence.

He is known to have travelled to Sunshine Beach and Kennilworth.

Prince Charles Hospital

An Everton Park woman in her 50s who works at the Prince Charles Hospital has tested positive to coronavirus, despite not working in the COVID ward.

She was at work for one day while infectious.

Contact tracers are attempting to establish whether the woman was required to enter the COVID ward as part of her work, which could explain how she caught the virus.

She has had her first dose of AstraZeneca, and was due to receive her second jab in the coming weeks.

Brisbane Domestic Airport

A baggage handler at the Brisbane Domestic Airport has tested positive to coronavirus.

He was detected through mandatory testing after the Qatar Airlines check-in counter worker in the International Airport tested positive.

He was one of more than 700 workers tested.

The man also lives in Carindale, but not in the same household as the mother and daughter in the Greek Orthodox Community cluster.

He is not a known contact of either the Qatar Airlines worker or the mother and daughter.

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter