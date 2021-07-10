4BC
BREAKING: Ash Barty becomes Australia’s first Wimbledon champion in four decades

10 hours ago
World Number one Ash Barty has won the women’s singles finals at Wimbledon, becoming Australia’s first Wimbledon champion in 41 years.

Ash Barty has made history when she beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 6-3.

The 25 year old has been presented the silver winner’s plate by the Duchess of Cambridge.

She is the first Australian woman to win the title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

She said it was a dream come true.

“It took me a long time to verbalise the fact that I wanted to dare to dream and say I wanted to win this incredible tournament.

“Being able to live out my dream right now with everyone here has made it better than I could have imaged.

Click play below to listen to Tennis Correspondent Craig Gabriel describe the win during the news, followed by Barty’s on-court interview.

