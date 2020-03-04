Brad Fittler reveals why relocating the Titans could solve NRL dilemma

Rugby league legend Brad Fittler says relocating the Gold Coast Titans could solve the game’s expansion dilemma.

It comes as NRL CEO Todd Greenberg confirmed earlier this week expansion was being heavily considered and Brisbane was in the box seat for it.

It’s been debated at length in the last 12 months whether an extra team should be included in the competition for 2023 with NRL legends Billy Slater and Paul Gallen suggesting we don’t have the talent for it.

The New South Wales Origin coach agreed telling Wide World of Sports radio the Gold Coast doesn’t have the steel behind it to be successful over an entire season.

“I’d move a team,” Fittler said.

“I just noticed the AFL had to put over $20 million into the Suns, I’m just not sure that area is equipped to hold a major Australian sporting team.

“I just see them and Ipswich or them and Redcliffe or whoever they want to put in up there, but I just think three of four games a year at the Gold Coast would be wonderful.

“I just don’t see it have the steel behind it that maybe a Redcliffe or Ipswich could really bring and play most of their games out of Suncorp.

“Hopefully Hurricane (Justin) Holbrook can do something with the Titans this year and build some support.”

The Titans play the Raiders in Canberra in round one of the 2020 NRL season.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.