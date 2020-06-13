Brad Arthur says Eels not getting carried away by best start in 34 years

Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur says his team won’t be getting carried away after their best start to a season since 1986.

The Eels made it five wins from five games in the second half when they scored three tries in six minutes last night to defeat the Panthers 16-10 at Bankwest Stadium.

Parramatta also have the best defensive record in the competition after conceding just 40 points across the five games leading to many suggesting the club are a genuine premiership contender this year.

Arthur told The Continuous Call Team he’s been impressed with the different ways the club has found a different way to win in each game.

“It’s good for the club and good for our fans,” Arthur said.

“We’re not getting carried away yet.

“Probably the pleasing thing for me is we’ve found different ways to win.

“In our five games, we’ve had to come from behind, we’ve got out to a good lead and been able to kick away and then we’ve had to grind and fight for a couple right to the death.

“So we’re just finding different ways to win which is pleasing.”

The Eels will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they face the Roosters next weekend in round six.

Image credit: Parramatta Eels.