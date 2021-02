A possible rain radar bungle on the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has been brought Neil Breen’s attention this morning.

Al from Hervey Bay emailed Neil, saying since BOM updated its radar, the Gympie loop constantly shows rain sitting over Rainbow Beach.

“Do you reckon someone at the BOM, when they’re having an Iced VoVo, would go ‘it’s always raining at Rainbow Beach…’,” said Neil.

Image: Bureau of Meteorology