Development for the site of the Boggo Road Goal gets tick of approval

Controversial development plans on the site of the heritage-listed Boggo Road Gaol have been approved despite some local opposition to the plan.

Stockwell has plans for a two-storey commercial building, as well as a cycling and pedestrian thoroughfare.

Brisbane’s deputy mayor Krista Adams said it’s a parcel of land that fits in between the ecosciences building and the historical site.

She said the triangular parcel of land has always been earmarked for development and is owned by the state government.

“Two storey there is a nice low impact, clear lines of sight through the jail, there’s some great public open space plus some pedestrian and cycling access, I think it’s a great outcome for the site.”

But Cr Adams said she understood some of the local opposition to it.

“I think at the heart of it, it has been seen as green space for a very long time, we know this is what happens in areas that are not developed, and people see them as their local park … or in this case the area they walk through to get to the train station or the hospital or many schools and facilities around there.”

