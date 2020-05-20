Body positive children’s book ‘a step too far’

A children’s book has attracted critics slamming the book’s message of body positivity.

The picture book titled ‘Her Body Can’ features illustrations of young girls with diverse body types, with the aim of teaching girls “we are all beautiful exactly the way we are”.

Australian-American political commentator Sydney Watson told Ben Fordham the book promotes obesity, and children are missing “middle-ground” role models that are neither over- nor underweight.

“I think body positivity is a perfectly fine concept when it comes to teaching people [to] accept themselves as they are.

“However, telling kids that it’s okay to be obese or overweight I feel [is] taking it a step too far.”

Image: Body Can Books