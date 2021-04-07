Body corporate orders run down of ‘eyesore’ flag

A Sunshine Coast couple have been told they can’t fly the Australian flag at the back of their unit.

Julie and Vaughan McLeod run the flag up their flagpole every morning, and take it down again at sundown.

Body corporate has sent the couple multiple breach notices over the past two years, after neighbours complained the flag is an ‘eyesore’.

“I reckon everyone should be able to fly the Australian flag,” said Spencer Howson.

“Especially if they do so respectfully, lovingly, on a flag pole, raising the flag at sunrise, lowering it at sunset.

“I love that Americans proudly fly their flag from their homes.

“Why do we have a problem with people flying the Australian flag?”

