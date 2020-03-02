Billy Slater: We don’t have the talent to expand

Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater says rugby league currently doesn’t have the talent to expand to 17 teams.

It comes as NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said today expansion was being heavily considered and that Brisbane was in the box seat if the NRL did expand.

The issue of expansion and relocation has been debated at length over the last 12 months with an additional team to be potentially included in the competition in 2023.

Slater told Wide World of Sports radio the NRL needs to increase investment in the development of players in the game.

“I honestly don’t believe there’s enough talent to fill another team,” Slater said.

“I think you’ll deplete the competition.

“If the game wants to go out and expand they need to look at developing players a lot more.

“I think that’s a real issue in the game that is player development.

“If they get that right everything else will take care of itself – sponsorship (and) bums on seats.

“You get the players out there, you get more Kalyn Ponga’s, you get more Cameron Smith’s out on the field everything else will take care of itself.”

Slater played over 300 First Grade games for the Storm and also represented Queensland and Australia, while also winning a Dally M medal and Golden Boot award.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images.