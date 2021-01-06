4BC
Bikies arrested for public violence at Brisbane restaurant

7 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Bikies arrested for public violence at Brisbane restaurant

The 32-year-old secretary of the Brisbane Comancheros Outlaw Motorcycle Club and a 36-year-old Comanchero associate were arrested yesterday following investigations into public violence at a Brisbane restaurant in late December. 

During the early hours of Sunday December 20, it is alleged the 32- and 36-year-old approached two men waiting for a lift inside the Ann Street licensed premises.

After a brief conversation, the Comancheros men attacked and repeatedly punched and kicked the men unconscious before fleeing.

Yesterday, detectives executed search warrants on properties at Forest Lake and Morningside, where both were arrested and charged with affray.

Both are expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 19.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who may not have come forward yet, to contact police.

