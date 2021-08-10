Big delays after crash involving cars and bus on Ipswich Motorway
Emergency crews are at the scene after a crash on the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank involving cars and a bus.
Up to 20 people are being checked over by paramedics while two have been taken to Ipswich hospital.
Motorists are being advise to expect lengthy delays and avoid the area.
The crash has cleared but congestion is expected for some time.
#Update – Two patients have been transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions. Multiple other patients were assessed and did not require transport to hospital.
— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 10, 2021