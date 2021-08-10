4BC
Big delays after crash involving cars and bus on Ipswich Motorway

11 mins ago
Article image for Big delays after crash involving cars and bus on Ipswich Motorway

Emergency crews are at the scene after a crash on the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank involving cars and a bus.

Up to 20 people are being checked over by paramedics while two have been taken to Ipswich hospital.

Motorists are being advise to expect lengthy delays and avoid the area.

The crash has cleared but congestion is expected for some time.

