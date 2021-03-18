‘Beyond belief’: Litter of abandoned puppies found in a plastic bag

Six puppies have been found dumped under an Ipswich bridge.

They were discovered in a poor condition in a plastic shopping bag under the Guilfoyles Gully Bridge in Karrabin March 9, and two of them didn’t survive.

The four surviving puppies are recovering well and are being cared for by the RSPCA for are calling for information.

Spokesperson Michael Beatty told 4BC News those responsible can expect heavy penalties.

“Certainly they could be looking at a prison term of up to one year, or a fine of over $100,000.

“To dump them like that to die a slow painful death is just beyond belief.”

Image: RSPCA Queensland