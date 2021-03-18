4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Beyond belief’: Litter of abandoned puppies found in a plastic bag

6 mins ago
4BC News
rspca queensland
Article image for ‘Beyond belief’: Litter of abandoned puppies found in a plastic bag

Six puppies have been found dumped under an Ipswich bridge.

They were discovered in a poor condition in a plastic shopping bag under the Guilfoyles Gully Bridge in Karrabin March 9, and two of them didn’t survive.

The four surviving puppies are recovering well and are being cared for by the RSPCA for are calling for information.

Spokesperson Michael Beatty told 4BC News those responsible can expect heavy penalties.

“Certainly they could be looking at a prison term of up to one year, or a fine of over $100,000.

“To dump them like that to die a slow painful death is just beyond belief.”

Image: RSPCA Queensland

 

4BC News
Pets
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873