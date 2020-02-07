4BC
Ben Fordham grills ‘political cleanskin’ Brisbane mayor candidate

Ben Fordham
Brisbane lord mayorPatrick Condren

Ben Fordham has grilled the Brisbane Lord Mayor Labor candidate on his past after he spent 30 years working as a journalist.

The LNP incumbent Adrian Schrinner is up against Labor’s Patrick Condren for the position of Lord Mayor.

The Lord Mayor of Brisbane is in charge of a $3.1 billion dollar budget, bigger than the ACT, Northern Territory and Tasmania.

Ben questions the Labor candidate on his business experience to take up such a portfolio.

Mr Condren admits he is new to politics but is determined to make a difference.

“I am a political cleanskin.

“My knowledge of politics from your side of the microphone is in-depth, but my knowledge on this side, being a politician, is pretty shallow.

“But I’m learning fast and I’m making great strides.”

The Mayoral challenger has been beset by several accusations of inappropriate and downright lewd conduct during his career as a political reporter.

In a quick-fire round of ‘true-or-false’ questioning from Ben, Mr Condren opened up about three of those instances.

“So it’s only Peter Beattie who’s been lucky enough to get a Patrick Condren nipple cripple?”

“Correct.”

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsPoliticsQLD
