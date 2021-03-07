Banned Shayna Jack doesn’t regret emptying life savings to see ‘justice done’

Australian athlete Shayna Jack doesn’t regret spending over $130,000 of her life savings to ensure a fair ruling is made in her court case over a doping violation.

After being found innocent of intentionally ingesting a prohibited substance, Jack has been forced into a second court case appealing her initial two-year ban from swimming, prompting her to call for financial support from the public.

If she cannot pay the court costs within the given time, the appeal will be considered abandoned and a maximum penalty may apply.

“I don’t regret having to spend this much money,” she told Neil Breen.

“I knew this was the right thing to do because this whole situation is now bigger than me; it’s about a situation that needs to change.”

Jack said for every case that does receive public attention, there’s many who silently go through this system, unable to pay the court costs.

“It’s really disheartening hearing those situations where someone can’t afford it and that’s the only reason they can’t fight for themselves.

“That’s not okay. You should always have that ability to stand up for yourself and fight for yourself and fight for what’s right.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Delly Carr / Getty