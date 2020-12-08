‘She’s at the bottom of the barrel’: Frustrations over Shayna Jack doping case appeal

A decision by Sport Integrity Australia had Neil Breen fired up this morning on the 4BC Breakfast Show.

Last month, the Court of Arbitration in Switzerland halved Shayna Jack’s four-year ban for traces of Ligandrol in her system, a ruling Sport Integrity Australia has now appealed.

Neil Breen disagreed with the appeal, noting “the presiding judge (for the Court of Arbitration) said that in his 40-year career … Shayna Jack was the most impressive, incredible witness he has ever encountered.”

“They put out a statement that simply said to ‘protect the integrity of sport’,” said Neil Breen.

“Well that’s been protected.

“Her story was believed. She still got two years – it’s not as though she got nothing.”

“It’s completely mystifying, Breenie,” Tim Fuller, Ms Jack’s lawyer, told Neil Breen this morning.

“She’s at the bottom of the barrrel.

“None of the facts have been contested by Sporting Integrity Australia.”

“It’s just sort of baffling that Sport Integrity Australia would even be bothered going down this line,” said Neil Breen.

Image: Delly Carr /Getty Images