4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘She’s at the bottom of the barrel’: Frustrations over Shayna Jack doping case appeal

10 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for ‘She’s at the bottom of the barrel’: Frustrations over Shayna Jack doping case appeal

A decision by Sport Integrity Australia had Neil Breen fired up this morning on the 4BC Breakfast Show. 

Last month, the Court of Arbitration in Switzerland halved Shayna Jack’s four-year ban for traces of Ligandrol in her system, a ruling Sport Integrity Australia has now appealed.

Neil Breen disagreed with the appeal, noting “the presiding judge (for the Court of Arbitration) said that in his 40-year career … Shayna Jack was the most impressive, incredible witness he has ever encountered.”

“They put out a statement that simply said to ‘protect the integrity of sport’,” said Neil Breen.

“Well that’s been protected.

“Her story was believed. She still got two years – it’s not as though she got nothing.”

“It’s completely mystifying, Breenie,” Tim Fuller, Ms Jack’s lawyer, told Neil Breen this morning.

“She’s at the bottom of the barrrel.

“None of the facts have been contested by Sporting Integrity Australia.”

“It’s just sort of baffling that Sport Integrity Australia would even be bothered going down this line,” said Neil Breen.

Image: Delly Carr /Getty Images

Neil Breen
SportsSwimming
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873