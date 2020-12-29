4BC
Australia’s ‘prisoners of trade war’ stranded on China’s shores

6 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Seafarers working on coal ships have been left stranded on the coast of China for more than a year amidst trade tensions with Australia. 

International Transport Workers’ Federation Coordinator Dean Summers told Joe Hildebrand while coronavirus was the initial cause for delay, the long queue has been halted due to trade tensions.

“These seafarers, probably around 1500 … are prisoners of trade wars.

“The Chinese government has said they won’t let them go and the charter has said they can’t let them go.

“Those ships are deliberately stuck in limbo.”

Mr Summers said the workers are suffering exhaustion and psychological damage with no end in sight.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Wang Jianmin/VCG via Getty Images

