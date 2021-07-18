4BC
Australia’s Pfizer supply increases to a million doses a week for 3 weeks

14 hours ago
4BC News
covid-19pfizer
One million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Australia from this week.

The latest batch of Pfizer vials arrived from Europe overnight, as the federal government moves to fast-track the 40 million doses its purchased.

One million doses will be delivered each week for the next three weeks.

Just over 10 million does of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer have been administered since the rollout began in February.

Victoria has delivered most vaccines, closely followed by NSW.

 

Image: iStock

4BC News
News
