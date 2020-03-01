4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Australian industries at risk of..

Australian industries at risk of going under due to coronavirus

6 hours ago
Alan Jones
Dean Lisson

Financial regulators and the federal government are coordinating an emergency economic response to coronavirus.

The virus has rattled global financial markets and seen trade in and out of China grind to a halt.

There are fears parts of Australia’s seafood industry could struggle to recover with abalone fisheries relying on China for up to 90 per cent of their sales

Tasmanian Abalone Council Chief Executive Dean Lisson tells Alan Jones, they’re in unprecedented territory.

“Even when we had SARS in 2003, we had a fall in demand and a fall in price, but the importers in China were still buying our product.

“This time, however, what has been very different is they’ve simply drawn the shutter closed.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Abalone Council Australia

Alan Jones
AustraliaMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.