Australian AstraZeneca pivot leaves imprint on Papua New Guinea

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19 vaccinePapua New Guinea
Australia’s latest AstraZeneca advice has contributed to disappointing vaccination rates in Papua New Guinea amid a surge in coronavirus cases. 

St John Ambulance PNG CEO Matt Cannon told Neil Breen the country is “having some challenges to get people interested” in the vaccine.

“There has been a reasonable uptake of those but we would’ve expected that many more people, particularly healthcare workers would come forward for vaccinations,” he said.

“There is hesitancy here and that’s sort of been amplified by the change in the Australian government’s recommendation for the vaccine.

“That’s had an effect on the community here, within whom had been some scepticism beforehand about the vaccine.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

RELATED

PNG residents apathetic about outbreak of ‘a white man’s disease’

 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
HealthMoneyNewsWorld
