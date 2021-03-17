PNG residents apathetic about outbreak of ‘a white man’s disease’

A first-hand account of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Papua New Guinea has revealed a detached attitude among residents.

Neil Breen spoke to Mike, who has lived in PNG for 45 years, about what he’s seen.

“[There’s] a perception that this is a white man’s disease and it’s not really going to affect people in PNG,” Mike said.

“There’s been very little preventative measures undertaken.

“The social distancing just doesn’t exist here in PNG.”

Mike doubts much of the population will get the jab when vaccines arrive in the country.

“They’re not going to bother with that,” he said. “So the uptake of the vaccine, when it does get here, is going to be small anyway.”

Image: Nine News