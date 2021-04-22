4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australia Post backflip welcome news for ‘artisan mum and dad producers’

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Australia PostCheese Therapy
Article image for Australia Post backflip welcome news for ‘artisan mum and dad producers’

It’s good news for “mum and dad producers” across the country with Australia Post backflipping on plans to stop posting perishable goods in June.

Australia Post made the announcement this week and copped backlash from consumers around the country.

Today they announced they will continue to offer perishable goods parcel services beyond that deadline of June 30.

Cheese Therapy, a small family gourmet cheese company, was popular during the height of the pandemic and decided to “take up the fight”.

They set up an online petition.

Co-founder Sam Penny said the move would have impacted “thousands of artisan mum and dad producers”.

“We were extremely shocked! The first we heard about this ban was two days when Cheese Therapy started to become the pin-up boy for this ban and we didn’t know until we woke up in the morning and some of our friends had sent us the article.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Australia Post backflips on service termination amid backlash

Scott Emerson
AustraliaFoodLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873