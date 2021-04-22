Australia Post backflip welcome news for ‘artisan mum and dad producers’

It’s good news for “mum and dad producers” across the country with Australia Post backflipping on plans to stop posting perishable goods in June.

Australia Post made the announcement this week and copped backlash from consumers around the country.

Today they announced they will continue to offer perishable goods parcel services beyond that deadline of June 30.

Cheese Therapy, a small family gourmet cheese company, was popular during the height of the pandemic and decided to “take up the fight”.

They set up an online petition.

Co-founder Sam Penny said the move would have impacted “thousands of artisan mum and dad producers”.

“We were extremely shocked! The first we heard about this ban was two days when Cheese Therapy started to become the pin-up boy for this ban and we didn’t know until we woke up in the morning and some of our friends had sent us the article.”

Image: iStock