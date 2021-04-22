Australia Post backflips on service termination amid backlash

Australia Post has announced it will continue to ship perishable goods amid backlash over the plan to end the service.

The postal service was facing backlash from independent producers after announcing it will stop delivering perishable items at the end of June.



“It was a dumb move and thankfully they’re recognising as such,” Deborah Knight said.

Australia Post has teamed up with the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman to create a forum to resolve cross-state regulatory issues.

While the forum convenes, the delivery of perishable goods will continue.

Australia Post’s executive general manager of Business Government and International Gary Starr told Deborah there are many state regulations that need to be worked through.

“I think we can communicate more effectively.

“We will have to find a solution that supports this industry going forward.”

Pepe Saya Butter Company relies heavily on the service, with founder Pierre Issa told Deborah Knight he’s “so happy” about the backflip.

“We just want to be given a fair go with this, not just chopped.”

