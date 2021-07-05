Australia guaranteed a place in Wimbledon semi-final

In the first time since 1980, two Australian women will square off in the quarter finals of a grand slam tournament.

Ajla Tomljanovic has progressed to the final eight at Wimbledon after Emma Raducanu’s shock retirement from their second set.

Tomljanovic won the first set 6-4 and was up 3-0 in the second before Raducanu called for medical attention.

Now, Ash Barty and Tomljanovic will go head-to-head in the quarter finals, guaranteeing an Australian woman in the semi-finals.

Image: AELTC/Florian Eisele – Pool/Getty Images