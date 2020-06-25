Australia and New Zealand set to host Women’s World Cup

Australia and New Zealand will host the Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2023.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino made the announcement in the early hours of Friday morning, declaring Australia and New Zealand had beat out rival Colombia.

The trans-Tasman bid won the FIFA council vote with a majority of 22 to 13.

“I am sure we will have the best World Cup ever, in Australia and New Zealand,” Mr Infantino said.

Matildas Vice-Captain Steph Catley told Ben Fordham she didn’t get much sleep.

“We really had no idea which way it was gonna go.”

