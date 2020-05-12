4BC
Aussies can bid on dirty goods at rare crime auction

32 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Curious shoppers can bag a bargain with a backstory this week through the Australian Federal Police proceeds of crime auction.

Over a million dollars’ worth of illegally obtained jewellery and luxury watches are up for grabs online until 8pm on Sunday.

Auction Manager at First State Auction Lili Mustakov told Deborah Knight buyers can rest assured they won’t be victims of crime themselves.

“[The items] have been validated, they’ve been authenticated.

“We’ve got diamond graders, gemologists and people in the know.”

Image: Getty

