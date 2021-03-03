Attorney-General Christian Porter ‘categorically denies’ historic rape allegation

Christian Porter says he “categorically denies” any allegation he raped a 16-year-old in 1988, when he was 17.

The Attorney-General fought back tears while speaking at a press conference to address the situation on Wednesday.

The woman who made, and later withdrew the allegation, took her own life last year. NSW police said this week there was “insufficient admissible evidence” to proceed with an investigation and no charges were laid against Mr Porter.

Mr Porter said he “did not want to impose” on her family’s grief.

“But because what is being alleged did not happen, I must say so publicly,” he said.

Mr Porter said he would not be stepping down but would take a “short period of leave” to seek mental health assistance.

There are growing calls for an inquiry into her death.

