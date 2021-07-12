Ash Barty’s childhood tennis coach and mentor reflects on incredible Wimbledon win

Ash Barty’s childhood tennis coach predicts she will win more titles after fulfilling a dream of winning the women’s singles finals at Wimbledon.

An elated Jim Joyce has remained close with Ash after mentoring and coaching the 25-year-old superstar.

He said the win is one of the highlights of his life.

“She walked in, she was just a shade under 5,” he said on Wide World of Sports.

“I thought she was a bit too young … but she was just so switched on. Her focus and concentration just stood out, more so than her hand eye coordination which was also fantastic. I do remember that actually, I really do.”

Asked about her best trait, he was almost lost for words.

“Oh boy, where do you start?

“What wins a lot of matches is her variety, and her tennis intelligence, I call it TI.

“her intelligence on the court. She can re-think, she can reset, she starts with a game plan, she will change it when necessary.

“She is the smartest kid I have ever seen on a tennis court.”

He said she was a role model for Australians.

“I think she is definitely going to win more.

“She would be content winning Wimbledon, I am sure she is got some more gold coming up.”

She is the first Australian woman to win the title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

Peter Psaltis says it was an emotional night as she made her history-making win.

He co-coached with Jim when Ash was young.

The Wide World of Sports host reflected on the nail-biting win and those who have helped her along the way.

“It was an emotional night,” he said.

“The emotions spilled over when I thought about those who have helped her along the way.

“Look at the way Ash always handles herself, never a bad word is said about her. That comes down to her magnificent upbringing.”

