‘It’s been surreal’: Ash Barty’s dad describes the moment she won Wimbledon

Australians continue to celebrate Ash Barty’s awesome Wimbledon title, but none more so than her parents.

A heartwarming video of the Barty family watching Ash from their living room has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

A family sits and hopes _ just as the nation did _ as their daughter does something extraordinary. What pride. @Wimbledon @ashbarty pic.twitter.com/JPuW0Yltnz — Courtney Walsh (@walshcee) July 11, 2021

Barty’s father Rob told Neil Breen that moment was a whirlwind.

“We knew that the game between her and Karolína would go three sets, because nearly all their matches do.

“At the end of the match, I could not remember the last point, and now I’ve seen it a hundred times.

“All we do is watch her play because we love watching her play tennis.”

Image: Barty family via Courtney Walsh / Twitter