‘It’s been surreal’: Ash Barty’s dad describes the moment she won Wimbledon

11 hours ago
Article image for ‘It’s been surreal’: Ash Barty’s dad describes the moment she won Wimbledon

Australians continue to celebrate Ash Barty’s awesome Wimbledon title, but none more so than her parents. 

A heartwarming video of the Barty family watching Ash from their living room has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Barty’s father Rob told Neil Breen that moment was a whirlwind.

“We knew that the game between her and Karolína would go three sets, because nearly all their matches do.

“At the end of the match, I could not remember the last point, and now I’ve seen it a hundred times.

“All we do is watch her play because we love watching her play tennis.”

Press PLAY below to hear how Barty’s parents knew she was destined for greatness 

Image: Barty family via Courtney Walsh / Twitter  

