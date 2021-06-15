4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Arson charges laid after spate of abandoned house fires

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
arsonHamilton
Article image for Arson charges laid after spate of abandoned house fires

A 49-year-old Brisbane man has been charged with arson following investigations into three recent house fires in Hamilton. 

Around 2.20pm yesterday, emergency services were called to an address on the corner of Nudgee Road and Allen Street following reports a property was engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished shortly after but the property was left badly damaged.

It comes just weeks after fire crews battled a ferocious blaze at the same address.

Police allege the man was also involved in the arson of another Nudgee Road property on May 30 and a neighbouring property on June 1.

The man was located and arrested during ensuing patrols of the area near the intersection of Kingsford Smith Drive and Seymour Street.

He was charged with three counts of arson and is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen weigh in 

Neil Breen
CrimeLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873