Army vet to host more than 100 at home dawn service

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
More than 100 people will gather at the home of an army service veteran of 32 years on Anzac Day for a dawn service. 

This will be the second year Alan Price and his wife Maureen have held the service at their Calamvale home, after Anzac marches were cancelled last year.

Last year, 37 people came to the dawn service, but with numbers growing this year, Mr Price has enlisted some help.

Maureen and Alan Price at last year’s dawn service.

“We’ve got scouts giving us a hand, we’ve got a bagpiper, we’ve got a musician singing the hymns and the national anthem,” Mr Price told Neil Breen.

“We’re having a sausage sizzle after it and that’ll be in the backyard and that’ll be a gold coin donation entry and all that money will go toward the scouts that are helping us on the day.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Alan Price 

